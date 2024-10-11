Putin plans to hold talks with Iranian president at BRICS summit in Kazan

ASHGABAD, October 11. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has announced that he intends to hold talks with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian at October's BRICS summit in Kazan.

During a meeting with Pezeshkian in Ashgabad, Putin said he was looking forward to seeing the Iranian president at the summit in Kazan.

"We are scheduled to have a bilateral meeting there as well," the Russian president added.

BRICS was founded by Brazil, Russia, India and China in 2006. In 2011, South Africa joined the organization. On January 1, 2024, Egypt, Iran, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia and Ethiopia became full-fledged members of the BRICS association. This year, Russia holds the rotating chair in the association. The summit in Kazan on October 22-24 will be the keystone event for BRICS in 2024.