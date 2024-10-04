Foreign ministers of Russia, Afghanistan discuss fight on terrorism, drugs — diplomat

MOSCOW, October 4. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Amir Khan Muttaqi, the foreign minister in the interim government of Afghanistan, formed by the radical Taliban movement (banned in Russia), discussed the fight against terrorism and drugs, Russian Special Presidential Representative for Afghanistan Zamir Kabulov told reporters.

"Of course, much attention was paid to the joint fight against terrorism and drugs," he said following the meeting of the Moscow format of consultations on Afghanistan.

"We proceed from the fact that Afghanistan is more and more organically fitting into our broad regional family. And all participants in today's meeting, in their own way, with national characteristics, spoke about the need for Afghanistan to finally return to this regional family, and all states in our format expressed their readiness and determination to provide every possible assistance to this," the diplomat said adding that the parties "also discussed cooperation in the political and economic areas."