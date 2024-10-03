Lebanon grateful for Russia’s friendly support, humanitarian aid — Lebanese minister

BEIRUT, October 3. /TASS/. The Lebanese government highly appreciates friendly relations with Russia and is grateful for providing timely humanitarian aid to citizens affected by the Israeli aggression, Nasser Yassin, Lebanon’s environment minister and coordinator of the country’s national disaster and crisis response committee, told TASS.

Together with Russian Ambassador to Lebanon Alexander Rudakov, he took part in the ceremony of handing over the humanitarian cargo delivered to Beirut by the Russian Emergencies Ministry’s Il-76 aircraft.

"We have received crucial humanitarian aid from Russia and say thank you to its people and government for this friendly support," Nasser Yassin said. "The Lebanese are in dire need of humanitarian aid in conditions when almost a quarter of the country's population - 1.5 million people - have been displaced due to Israeli bombardments."

As the acting minister emphasized, "food and goods, as well as power stations received from Russian friends will help people in dire circumstances, and maybe some refugee families will be able to return to their homes."

Earlier, the Russian Emergencies Ministry’s Il-76 aircraft delivered 33 metric tons of humanitarian cargo, including food, medicines, basic necessities and 80 kW power stations, to Beirut.