MOSCOW, October 1. /TASS/. The draft Russian budget for 2025-2027 was thoroughly considered and all the social commitments will be honored, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"No," Peskov said when answering a question whether defense expenditures in the budget may adversely affect the economy. "This is a thoroughly balanced, calibrated budget. The state keeps the whole scope of social obligations. The budget targets supporting the atmosphere where sufficiently high economic growth rates for our country will be kept," he added.

Assessments of the future budget are more to be government’s prerogative now, even before the start of draft project consideration in the parliament, the Kremlin Spokesman added.

On September 30, the Russian government presented the draft federal budget for 2025 and the planned period of 2026-2027 to the State Duma, the lower house of the Russian parliament. The State Duma is to review the draft budget within sixty days.