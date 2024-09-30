Middle East crisis stems from failed US policy in region — Russian envoy

MOSCOW, September 30. /TASS/. The current situation in the Middle East is an outcome of the failed US policy in the region, Russian Ambassador to Israel Anatoly Viktorov said on the Rossiya-24 TV channel.

"I would like to highlight the extremely harmful and unconstructive role of the US in this region and its significant responsibility for the ongoing events. All of this is the result of the US's long-term failed policy, which has been driven by its monopolization and usurpation of political processes. The country is acting solely in its own interest to maintain its hegemony and influence in the region," the diplomat stressed.

In addition, Viktorov highlighted the ambivalent stance of the United States. "On one hand, they claim it would be beneficial to prevent a major war in the Middle East, while on the other, they respond positively to such methods as the assassination of [Hassan] Nasrallah, the leader of Hezbollah," he added.

The Israel Defense Forces reported on September 28 that Nasrallah was killed in an Israeli Air Force attack in Beirut on September 27. The operation was codenamed "New Order." Shortly afterward, the movement officially confirmed the death of its leader.