Global energy markets stabilization is shared task of OPEC+ countries — Putin

MOSCOW, September 26. /TASS/. Russia and Equatorial Guinea as producers of hydrocarbons see stabilization of global energy markets as their common task, Russian President Vladimir Putin said when opening talks with his Equatoguinean counterpart Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo.

"Your country is our partner in the organization of producers and gas exporters and in the OPEC+," the Russian president said. "Stabilization of global energy markets is certainly our common task," Putin noted.

The two countries have strong friendly relations, the Russian leader added, noting that "prospects are also good in the sphere of military-technical interaction."