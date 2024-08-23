IAEA must respond immediately to Kiev's terrorist attack on Kursk NPP — Russian diplomat

MOSCOW, August 23. /TASS/. The Kiev regime’s attempt to attack the Kursk Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) with a kamikaze drone was an act of nuclear terrorism and demands an immediate reaction by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told TASS.

"The IAEA must immediately respond to the act of nuclear terrorism on the part of the Kiev regime," the diplomat stressed.

Earlier, law enforcement agencies told TASS that on the night of August 22, the Kiev regime attempted to attack a nuclear power plant located in the town of Kurchatov in the Kursk Region with a kamikaze drone. The unmanned aerial vehicle was shot down and found near the spent nuclear fuel storage facility.

The law enforcement agencies reiterated that this was not the first time that Russian electronic warfare means suppressed Ukrainian drones in the vicinity of the Kursk NPP. Similar incidents occurred on August 14 and 16, 2024. "The inspection of the remaining parts of downed drones conducted in all three cases led to the conclusion that the construction of these unmanned aerial vehicles and their components was identical," the agencies added.