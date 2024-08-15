UK, US supervise Ukrainian scam call centers — Russian Interior Ministry

SOLNECHNOGORSK /Moscow Region/, August 15. /TASS/. The special services of the United Kingdom and the United States control and supervise Ukrainian scam call centers, a spokesman for the Russian Interior Ministry said.

"The most important thing is that they [scam call centers] are fully controlled by the special services of Ukraine, the special services of the UK and the US. Remote thefts committed by these call centers affect us, destabilize the situation in the country and create distrust in the law enforcement system," he said.

The spokesman also pointed out that the victims of such scammers are mostly young people. "Young people are most likely to become the victims of such crimes because they enjoy all the benefits of digitalization," he said.

The spokesman also emphasized that the amount of damage to citizens from remote theft last year amounted to more than 156 billion rubles (over 1.7 billion dollars).