MOSCOW, August 4. /TASS/. The EU's recommendation to Ukraine to ban the transit of Russian oil meets the interests of the United States, which needs Brussels to be completely dependent on US energy resources, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told TASS.

"I would like to add that Washington is behind Brussels," Zakharova said, commenting on Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto's words that the transit ban was coordinated from Brussels. "The US deep state needs the EU to be completely dependent on its energy resources. This guarantees Washington economic bonuses and political control over the European Union. This is why the EU countries' long-term contracts with Russia were so hated by the United States. This is why the Nord Streams were blown up," she added.

Earlier, Ukraine halted the transit of Lukoil oil through its territory to Hungary and Slovakia after Kiev blacklisted the company.

Szijjarto previously stressed that stopping pumping Russian oil by Ukraine undermines the energy security of the two EU states and would be a direct violation of the Association Agreement with the EU.