Lavrov, Qatari Minister of State discuss coordination in Middle East settlement

MOSCOW, July 30. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov discussed with Qatar’s Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Mohammed al-Khulaifi the foreign policy coordination between the two countries in the settlement of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, the Russian diplomatic agency said after the Qatari minister’s working visit to Moscow.

"During the exchange of views on the key issues of the Middle East agenda, the parties focused on the tasks of settlement of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict. In this context, Moscow and Doha confirmed their interest in continuing close foreign policy coordination both in the bilateral format and in various international forums," the statement said.

The ministry noted that the parties discussed in detail the issues of further development of Russian-Qatari relations, "including the expansion of cooperation in trade, economic, investment, cultural and humanitarian spheres."

"On the same day, the Russian Foreign Ministry held detailed consultations between Mohammed al-Khulaifi, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister, and the President’s Special Envoy for the Middle East and Africa Mikhail Bogdanov," the statement said.