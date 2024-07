MOSCOW, July 29. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin is preparing to meet with Iranian President-elect Masoud Pezeshkian at a BRICS summit in Kazan in October, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Izvestia.

"The Iranian side has an invitation and we hope that the new president comes to the summit. We will be happy to see him, and President Putin is getting ready for the upcoming meeting," the Kremlin official said.