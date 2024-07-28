Medvedev describes US election as fight of spiders in jar

MOSCOW, July 28. /TASS/. Russia is sympathetic to neither of the US presidential candidates looking upon the presidential campaign in the United States as a fight of spiders in a jar, Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev told TASS.

"We never interfere into domestic affairs of other countries, we only defend our country and our citizens. From this point of view, it is of little interest for us who and how wins the election in America and how they are going to build their election campaign and organize voting, who eats who," he said when asked whether Donald Trump’s presidency will be beneficial for Russia.

"As a matter of fact, now tis is nothing but a fight of spiders in a jar," he said. "We feel sympathy with neither of the candidates but we will have to somehow maintain contact with any representative of that country’s legitimate authorities.".