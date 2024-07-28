Russia to continue outfitting Navy with hypersonic missiles — Putin

ST. PETERSBURG, July 28. /TASS/. Plans are in place to ramp up the provision of advanced equipment for the Russian Navy, including hypersonic missiles, President Vladimir Putin said at the Main Naval Parade in St. Petersburg.

"We will continue scaling up the support of surface and underwater forces, naval aviation, outfitting ships with high-technology equipment of the new generation and hypersonic missile systems, improving and reinforcing onshore infrastructure, and developing short and long range reconnaissance, surveillance and air defense systems," the president noted.