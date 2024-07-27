Lavrov hopes ASEAN countries see risks of deploying intermediate-range missiles in Asia

VIENTIANE, July 27. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said he hopes member countries of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, or ASEAN, to realize the danger of the potential deployment of US intermediate and shorter-range missiles in the region.

"The issue of military aspects of security is shifting toward a confrontational side, and you all know well that when the US withdrew from the Intermediate-Range and Shorter-Range Missile Treaty (INF Treaty - TASS), it began to produce these ground-based missiles, which had been prohibited by that treaty, and reports are already surfacing about their plans to deploy these missiles in Europe and Asia-Pacific. I hope that ASEAN countries are well aware of the danger posed by that Washington's plan," he told reporters.