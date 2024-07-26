Chechen leader calls for total ban on YouTube in Russia

GROZNY, July 26. /TASS/. Head of Russia’s North Caucasian Republic of Chechnya Ramzan Kadyrov has called for blocking YouTube across all of Russia.

"I never use YouTube. Regrettably, we are late - we should have blocked YouTube long ago. Because it (YouTube - TASS) blocks all our channels, which advocate the interests of Russia, the Chechen Republic, the interests of human rights. But all these ghouls who mislead people - they support them," he told journalists.

Alexander Khinshtein, head of the information policy committee of Russia’s State Duma (lower house of parliament), said earlier that YouTube download speed may be slowed down to 40% on desktop computers by the end of this week. According to Khinshtein, this is a forced step "geared against the foreign resource’s administration rather than against Russian users.".