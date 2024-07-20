Contacts between Russia and Taliban grow closer — Ambassador

MOSCOW, July 20. /TASS/. Moscow's interaction with representatives of the Taliban movement (banned in Russia) has become closer, Russian Ambassador to Afghanistan Dmitry Zhirnov said in an interview with TASS.

"Work on the visits of Afghan delegations is very active. In the first half of the year alone, the Minister of Higher Education, the Minister of Industry and Trade, the Chairman of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry, and the Chairman of the National Olympic Committee visited Russia. Last year there were even more visits," he said.

Afghan delegations took part in the International Economic Forum Russia-Islamic World: KazanForum, the IX St. Petersburg International Cultural Forum, and other events.