Almost all opium poppy crops in Afghanistan destroyed — Russian Ambassador

MOSCOW, July 20. /TASS/. Satellite images show that almost all opium poppy crops in Afghanistan have been destroyed, Russian Ambassador to Afghanistan Dmitry Zhirnov said in an interview with TASS.

"Almost all opium poppy crops have been destroyed. There are maybe 5% left, maybe less. This can be seen on satellite images," he said.

As Zhirnov recalled, last September it was the participants in the Moscow format of consultations on Afghanistan "who drew attention to the importance of combating industrial drug production"

He noted that the Islamic State (IS, banned in Russia) is an enemy of the Taliban (banned in Russia), and the Taliban are "pushing" it out. "The security situation is changing. ISIS (the former name of the Islamic State - TASS) is the enemy of the Taliban, and they are pushing it out. They would probably put more pressure on them if the United States did not block Afghanistan's national assets and suffocate the country with its sanctions. The government doesn't have enough resources because of it," the diplomat said.

In early August 2021, Taliban units intensified their offensive against Afghan government forces, occupying the country's capital, Kabul, on August 15 and declaring the war over the next day. On August 31, the last US troops left Kabul airport, ending the US Army's nearly 20-year presence in Afghanistan. In early September 2021, the Taliban formed an interim government headed by Mohammad Hasan Akhund.