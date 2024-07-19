Relations between Russia, Nicaragua at their peak — State Duma speaker

MANAGUA, July 19. /TASS/. Relations between Russia and Nicaragua are at their peak at present and are systemic by nature, Speaker of the State Duma, the lower house of the Russian legislative assembly, Vyacheslav Volodin said at the meeting with special envoy of the President of Nicaragua for relations with Russia Laureano Ortega.

"Relations between our countries are at zenith as never before," Volodin said.

The speaker thanked the special envoy for his work on strengthening relations between the two countries. "We see how our relations have become systemic by nature," Volodin noted, adding that Nicaragua is the strategic partner of Russia.