Russian diplomat says Ursula von der Leyen wants EC to control EU defense industry

BRUSSELS, July 18. /TASS/. Ursula von der Leyen’s plan to create a European Defense Union aims to give control over the defense industry in European nations from their governments to the European Commission, said Kirill Logvinov, Russia's acting envoy to the EU.

He was commenting after the plan was unveiled at a session of the European Parliament in Strasbourg.

"The bid to turn the EU into the EDU (the European Defense Union - TASS) means the European Commission would seize control over the entire European defense industry, repurposing the EU economy for a long-term military confrontation with our country," the diplomat told TASS.