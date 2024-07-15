Russia not to take part in summits on Ukrainian puppets’ terms, says legislator

MOSCOW, July 15. /TASS/. Russia owes nothing to Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky and will not take part in any so-called summits on the terms of Kiev puppets and their Western handlers, Leonid Slutsky, chairman of the Russian State Duma Committee on International Affairs and leader of the Liberal Democratic Party of Russia (LDPR), said.

Earlier Zelensky said that representatives of Russia should participate in the second conference on the settlement of the Ukrainian conflict, preparations for which are to be finalized by November 2024.

"What can we say here? First of all, the manner is absolutely unacceptable. There is no ‘should’! Russia definitely owes nothing to Zelensky and his junta! And, I am sure, it will not participate in any so-called summits on the terms of Kiev puppets and their Western bosses," the parliamentarian wrote on his Telegram channel.

Slutsky reiterated that Russia had repeatedly stated its readiness for them, "but taking into account today's realities, including territorial ones and those approved in the Constitution of the Russian Federation."

"Who to [negotiate] with? That’s another question. I doubt that with the ‘expired’ head of the Ukrainian regime. Verkhovna Rada and its speaker can act as the only legitimate institution in Ukraine today, if the presidential election is canceled. But the power there has been usurped," the went on to say.

He noted that there is already a list of ‘peace initiatives’ for today: Chinese, Brazilian and Turkish. "But the most accurate and effective ‘peace formula’ for ending the conflict and finding a compromise was voiced by Russian President Vladimir Putin. This is what we should take as a premise," the parliamentarian summed up.

Russia should send representatives to participate in the second conference on the settlement of the Ukrainian conflict, Zelensky said earlier on Monday.

"I believe that Russia's representatives should be at the second summit," he said at a news conference broadcast on Ukrainian television.

Zelensky said plans are to complete preparations for the conference by November.

"I am setting a goal for us to have a fully ready plan in November. When the plan is ready, everything will be ready for the second summit," he stated.

The first conference on Ukraine was held from June 15-16 in Switzerland’s Burgenstock at the request of Kiev. The final statement of the forum was not signed by Armenia, Bahrain, Brazil, Colombia, India, Indonesia, Iraq, Jordan, Libya, Mexico, Rwanda, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, and the Vatican. Russia was not invited to the conference. Delegations of most UN members were also absent. Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that the conference was a complete fiasco and such gatherings can’t serve as a basis for lasting peace.