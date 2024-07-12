Russia strikes Ukrainian military-industrial sites, air bases over week

MOSCOW, July 12. /TASS/. Russian forces delivered 39 strikes by precision weapons and attack unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) against Ukrainian military-industrial sites and air bases over the past week in the special military operation in Ukraine, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Friday.

"On July 6-12, the Russian Armed Forces delivered 39 combined strikes by air-launched and seaborne long-range precision weapons and attack unmanned aerial vehicles, hitting enemy air bases, Ukrainian military-industrial enterprises and their energy facilities, military hardware assembly workshops and warehouses storing naval drones and strike UAVs. The goals of the strikes were achieved. All the designated targets were destroyed," the ministry said in a statement.

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicts 1,800 casualties on Ukrainian army over week

Russia’s Battlegroup North improved its frontline positions and inflicted roughly 1,800 casualties on Ukrainian troops in its area of responsibility over the week, the ministry reported.

"During the week, Battlegroup North units improved their forward edge positions and inflicted damage on manpower and equipment of four Ukrainian army formations, a marine infantry brigade and three territorial defense brigades. They repelled 26 counterattacks by enemy assault groups," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army’s losses in that frontline area over the week amounted to 1,800 personnel, two tanks, four armored combat vehicles, 22 motor vehicles, 34 field artillery guns, including eight US-made M777 howitzers, and three electronic warfare stations, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicts 3,440 casualties on Ukrainian army over week

Russia’s Battlegroup West improved its tactical position and inflicted roughly 3,440 casualties on Ukrainian troops in its area of responsibility over the week, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup West units improved their tactical position as a result of successful operations and inflicted casualties on formations of four mechanized brigades, a tank brigade, an assault brigade and an airmobile brigade of the Ukrainian army and also three territorial defense brigades. They repelled three counterattacks by enemy assault groups," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army’s losses in that frontline area over the week amounted to "3,440 personnel, five tanks, 14 armored combat vehicles, among them two US-made M113 armored personnel carriers, 47 motor vehicles and 32 field artillery guns," it specified.

In addition, Russian troops destroyed 14 field ammunition depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicts 4,380 casualties on Ukrainian army over week

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicted roughly 4,380 casualties on Ukrainian troops in its area of responsibility over the week, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup South units inflicted damage on manpower and equipment of five mechanized brigades, a motorized infantry brigade, an assault brigade, a mountain assault brigade and two air assault brigades of the Ukrainian army. They repulsed six counterattacks by enemy assault groups," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army’s losses in that frontline area over the week amounted to 4,380 personnel, three tanks, four armored combat vehicles, 90 motor vehicles and 59 field artillery guns, including 27 Western-made weapons, it specified.

Russian troops also destroyed nine electronic warfare stations and 29 field ammunition depots of the Ukrainian army, the ministry said.

Russia’s Battlegroup Center liberates four communities in DPR over week

Russia’s Battlegroup Center liberated four communities in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) and inflicted roughly 2,785 casualties on Ukrainian troops in its area of responsibility over the week, the ministry reported.

"Over the week, Battlegroup Center units liberated the settlements of Sokol, Chigari, Yasnobrodovka and Voskhod in the Donetsk People’s Republic as a result of successful operations. In addition, they inflicted casualties on formations of six mechanized, two infantry and two territorial defense brigades. They repelled 38 counterattacks by enemy forces," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army’s losses in that frontline area over the week amounted to 2,785 personnel, two tanks, including a US-made M1A1 Abrams tank, nine armored combat vehicles, among them four US-made Bradley infantry fighting vehicles, 15 motor vehicles and 26 field artillery guns, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicts 980 casualties on Ukrainian army over week

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicted roughly 980 casualties on Ukrainian troops in its area of responsibility over the week, the ministry reported.

"During the week, Battlegroup East units improved their tactical position and inflicted damage on manpower and equipment of a mechanized brigade and two motorized infantry brigades of the Ukrainian army, three territorial defense brigades and a National Guard brigade. They repelled nine enemy counterattacks," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army’s losses in that frontline area over the week amounted to 980 personnel, a tank, nine armored combat vehicles, including two US-made M113 armored personnel carriers, 40 motor vehicles and 16 field artillery guns, among them 10 NATO-produced weapons, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr inflicts 685 casualties on Ukrainian army over week

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr inflicted roughly 685 casualties on Ukrainian troops in its area of responsibility over the week, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Dnepr units inflicted casualties on formations of two Ukrainian army brigades, a marine infantry brigade and four territorial defense brigades. The enemy’s losses totaled as many as 685 personnel, an armored combat vehicle, 38 motor vehicles and 22 field artillery guns, among them eight US-made M777 howitzers," the ministry said.

In addition, Russian troops destroyed six electronic warfare stations and six field ammunition depots of the Ukrainian army, it specified.

Russian troops destroy seven HIMARS launchers readied for strikes on Crimea over week

Russian troops destroyed seven HIMARS rocket launchers of the Ukrainian army readied for strikes on Crimea over the past week, the ministry reported.

"Over the week, operational/tactical aircraft, unmanned aerial vehicles, missile troops and artillery of the Russian groups of forces destroyed seven US-made M142 HIMARS multiple rocket launchers readied for strikes on the territory of Crimea together with their foreign operators," the ministry said.

Russian forces wipe out nine S-300PS, Hawk, Patriot missile launchers over week

Russian forces destroyed nine S-300PS, Hawk and Patriot surface-to-air missile launchers together with radar stations over the past week, the ministry reported.

"Over the week, operational/tactical aircraft, unmanned aerial vehicles, missile troops and artillery of the Russian groups of forces destroyed … four S-300PS anti-aircraft missile systems with a radar, three US-made Hawk surface-to-air missile launchers with a radar and two US-made Patriot anti-aircraft missile launchers with a radar," the ministry said.

Russian air defenses intercept four ATACMS missiles, 17 Hammer smart bombs over week

Russian air defense forces shot down four ATACMS and three Storm Shadow missiles and 17 Hammer smart bombs over the week, the ministry reported.

"Air defense capabilities shot down four US-made ATACMS operational-tactical missiles, three UK-made Storm Shadow cruise missiles, 17 French-made Hammer guided aerial bombs, a US-made HARM anti-radar missile, 28 US-made HIMARS and Czech-made Vampire rockets and 308 unmanned aerial vehicles," the ministry said.

Over 20 Ukrainian soldiers surrender to Russian troops in past week

More than 20 Ukrainian soldiers surrendered to Russian troops over the week, the ministry reported.

"During the week, twenty-two Ukrainian servicemen surrendered at the line of engagement," the ministry said.

In all, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 627 Ukrainian warplanes, 277 helicopters, 27,536 unmanned aerial vehicles, 546 surface-to-air missile systems, 16,560 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,376 multiple rocket launchers, 11,768 field artillery guns and mortars and 23,597 special military motor vehicles since the start of the special military operation, the ministry reported.