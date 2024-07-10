Russian ambassador sees NATO leaders whipping up war hysteria at Washington summit

WASHINGTON, July 10. /TASS/. The United States and its satellites are making attempts to whip up war hysteria and demonize Russia while pushing for militarism and expansionism at a NATO summit, Russian Ambassador to Washington Anatoly Antonov said on Tuesday.

"The first day of the NATO summit reaffirmed the aggressive nature of the alliance. The United States and its allies continued to preach militarism and military expansion. Western countries disguised as democracies have once again demonstrated their desire to impose authoritarian orders based on rules beneficial to the `golden billion’ around the world," the Russian Embassy quoted Antonov as saying on its Telegram channel.

"Many states of the global majority face the aggressive policy of the collective West on a daily basis and have experienced first hand the tricks of the neocolonizers: since you have a weak man before you, kick him, then demand territories for military bases from him, get him into military blocs, influence his domestic and foreign policies," the diplomat maintained. "And if someone resists, then you can send troops to impose your will by force of arms," he continued, referring to former Yugoslavia as a case in point.

Antonov accused NATO member countries of following the path of escalation and, de facto, paving the way to WWIII, being driven by despair over their inability to defeat Russia using Ukraine as "a battering ram." "During today’s events in Washington, we did not hear a single word about peace. But the same whipping up of war hysteria and furious demonization of our country. In such a way, the North Atlantic Alliance is trying to intimidate its own citizens and justify the rampant increase in spending for the support of the Kiev regime for the sake of inflicting strategic defeat on us," he said.

According to Antonov, the policy being pursued by the United States and its allies "is provoking global rejection." "Countries of the Global South and East have not turned their backs on Russia, they support the objective of creating a fair world order without dividing lines, based on equal opportunities for development and the principle of indivisible security. The geopolitical revanchism of the collective West is doomed to failure. The world will not become NATO’s playground," the diplomat concluded.

Washington is hosting a NATO summit on July 9-11. Bloc leaders are expected to focus on their confrontation with Russia and more military support for Ukraine.