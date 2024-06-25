SCO to open July summit with Belarus' admission, Russia's Lavrov says

MINSK, June 25. /TASS/. The first thing the Shanghai Cooperation Organization will tend to at its coming summit in Astana is admitting Belarus as a full-fledged member, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko at a meeting.

The meeting comes as the two countries celebrate 32 years since bilateral diplomatic relations were established.

"As regards the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, everything has already been resolved," Russia’s top diplomat said. "The official admission of Belarus as a full-fledged SCO member will be the first move penciled in on the Astana summit minutes. And all through the summit, Belarus will participate as an equal [SCO] ally," he explained.

Astana will host an SCO summit on July 3 and 4.