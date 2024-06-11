BRICS foreign ministers condemn US' protectionism in trade — Lavrov

NIZHNY NOVGOROD, June 11. /TASS/. Participants in the BRICS ministerial meeting condemned the United States and its allies using the practice of protectionism in international trade, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said after the meeting.

"Most of the delegations stressed the destructive nature of the egoistic policy of trade protectionism, which is pursued by the United States and its allies," he said.

"All the delegations spoke in favor of reforming the existing systems of global governance with a focus on giving the countries of the global South a bigger voice," he said. "They stressed the necessity of collective decisions for attaining the goals of sustainable development, ensuring security and economic growth.".