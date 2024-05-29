Russia, Libya talk settlement in republic

MOSCOW, May 29. /TASS/. Russian Presidential Special Envoy for the Middle East and Africa, Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov and Ambassador of Libya to Russia Mohammed Maghrawi discussed a comprehensive settlement of the crisis in the republic on the basis of ensuring unity and state sovereignty.

"During the conversation the sides exchanged views on the current situation in Libya. The Russian side has confirmed its support for the efforts towards the comprehensive settlement of the crisis in the country basing on the principles of ensuring its unity, territorial integrity and state sovereignty," the Russian ministry said in a statement following the meeting.

It added that the parties also "considered some issues of further development of traditionally friendly Russia-Libya ties.".