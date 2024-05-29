Lavrov urges countries of Global South not to attend Swiss meeting on Ukraine

MOSCOW, May 29. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has called on the countries of the global majority to reject participation in the Swiss conference on Ukraine on June 15-16 and not to succumb to Western pressure on this issue, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

"Lavrov has also noted that the standoff has gained a global projection because the West is engaging in it the countries of the global majority, aspiring to limit their interaction with Russia. The minister urged not to succumb to pressure by the US and its satellites and reject the invitation to participate in the 'peace summit' which will be held in Switzerland on June 15-16," the Foreign Ministry noted.

During his speech, the top Russian diplomat stressed that the goal of the event in Switzerland is not "considering the ways of settling the conflict around Ukraine, as it is being claimed, but developing and presenting an unacceptable ultimatum for Russia."

Lavrov spoke at a roundtable on the Ukrainian crisis at the Diplomatic Academy. The event, organized with the assistance of the Russian Foreign Ministry, brought together over 70 ambassadors and diplomats accredited in Moscow.