Western special services collaborate with terrorists to destabilize Central Asia — SVR

BISHKEK, May 24. /TASS/. US and UK special services are cooperating with terrorist groups to destabilize the situation in Central Asian countries, Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) Director Sergey Naryshkin told reporters.

"Despite the rather shameful flight of the Americans from Afghanistan a few years ago, British and American special services still do not refuse to cooperate with underground terrorist groups in order to destabilize the situation not only in Afghanistan, but also in the neighboring states of Central Asia and the whole of Eurasia," he said.

Naryshkin pointed out that "odious terrorist structures such as Al-Qaeda (banned in Russia - TASS) and ISIS (the outdated name of the terrorist group Islamic State, IS, banned in Russia - TASS) are the spawn of the US and UK special services." "Until now, these special services have been using such terrorist organizations," he emphasized. "Syria is the most vivid, but by no means the only example, and Afghanistan is the most affected state in this regard," the SVR chief said.