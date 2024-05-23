Bahrain's king considers Putin friend, set to cooperate closely — embassy

MOSCOW, May 23. /TASS/. King of Bahrain Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa views Russian President Vladimir Putin as a friend and is determined to cooperate with Russia in all areas, the kingdom's embassy told TASS following the leaders' negotiations.

"His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa bin Salman Al Khalifa of Bahrain met today at the Kremlin Palace with His Excellency Russian President Vladimir Putin. The leaders discussed a number of regional and international issues," the embassy pointed out. According to the diplomatic mission, the king emphasized that his country "has a strong desire to develop cooperation and its tools in all fields and at all levels."

"The king thanked Putin for his warm welcome and generous hospitality," the embassy noted. "He also expressed great pride for the friendly relations between the two countries, which are marked by mutual sincerity, warmth, gratitude and respect," the diplomatic mission added.

The talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Bahraini King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa lasted for nearly two hours. Seven documents were signed as a result.