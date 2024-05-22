Idea of using US weapons for strikes on Russia comes from hotheads in Congress — Kremlin

MOSCOW, May 22. /TASS/. Hotheads in the US Congress look determined to further provoke tensions around Ukraine and follow Washington's general policy of continuing the war to the last Ukrainian, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov has told the media while commenting on the idea of a group of congressmen about strikes on Russian territory with US weapons.

"There are many hotheads in Congress who would like to further provoke tensions and who follow the general fairway of Washington's foreign policy aimed at provoking war to the last Ukrainian," Peskov said.

On Tuesday, the Politico newspaper cited a letter by lawmakers from both parties in the US House of Representatives demanding the Joe Biden administration allowed Ukraine to strike Russian territory using US weapons. The letter called on US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin to authorize "the use of US-provided weapons to strike strategic targets within Russian territory under certain circumstances". According to the congressmen, "It is essential the Biden Administration allows Ukraine's military leaders the ability to conduct a full spectrum of operations necessary."

The letter was authored by Mike Turner (Republican from Ohio), Jim Himes (Democrat from Connecticut) and Gerald Connolly (Democrat from Virginia).

Earlier, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing US officials, that Ukraine had asked the Biden administration to identify targets on Russian territory that Kiev could strike. According to it, Kiev had also asked Washington to lift restrictions on the use of US weapons against targets inside Russia.