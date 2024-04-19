Russia delivers 34 strikes on Ukrainian military infrastructure over week — top brass

MOSCOW, April 19. /TASS/. Russian troops delivered 34 combined strikes on Ukrainian military and energy infrastructure, mercenaries’ deployment sites, arsenals and air defense systems over the past week in the special military operation in Ukraine, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Friday.

"On April 13-19 of this year, the Russian Armed Forces delivered 34 combined strikes by air-launched and seaborne long-range precision weapons and unmanned aerial vehicles in retaliation to the Kiev regime’s attempts to inflict damage on Russia’s energy and industry sites. The strikes targeted Ukrainian energy sites, military-industrial enterprises and railway infrastructure, air defense systems, arsenals and facilities storing fuel for military hardware," the ministry said in a statement.

The strikes also targeted Ukrainian UAV operator training centers, temporary deployment sites of Ukrainian army units, nationalist formations and foreign mercenaries, it said.

Russian troops repulse 11 Ukrainian counterattacks in Kupyansk area over week

Russian troops improved their frontline positions and repulsed 11 Ukrainian army counterattacks in the Kupyansk area over the past week, the ministry reported.

"In the Kupyansk direction during the week, Western Battlegroup units improved their forward edge positions and inflicted casualties on manpower and equipment of 12 Ukrainian army and National Guard brigades near the settlements of Kupyansk, Sinkovka, Zagoruikovka and Kotlyarovka in the Kharkov Region and Stelmakhovka in the Lugansk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

In addition, Russian troops repulsed 11 counterattacks by formations of the Ukrainian army’s 3rd assault, 21st and 63rd mechanized brigades, 12th National Guard special operations brigade and 125th territorial defense brigade near the settlements of Chervonaya Dibrova in the Lugansk People’s Republic, Torskoye and Terny in the Donetsk People’s Republic, it specified.

The Ukrainian army’s weekly losses in the Kupyansk direction amounted to more than 380 personnel, a tank, nine armored combat vehicles, 16 motor vehicles and 18 field artillery guns, among them three US-made M109 Paladin self-propelled artillery systems, the ministry reported.

Russian troops also destroyed six Ukrainian ammunition depots and five Nota and Anklav electronic warfare stations, it said.

Ukraine’s army suffers over 3,550 weekly casualties in Donetsk area

The Ukrainian army lost more than 3,550 troops, four tanks and five armored combat vehicles in battles with Russian forces in the Donetsk area over the past week, the ministry reported.

"In the Donetsk direction, Southern Battlegroup units gained more advantageous positions in successful operations and inflicted casualties on manpower and equipment of four Ukrainian assault brigades, two airmobile brigades and six mechanized brigades near the settlements of Belogorovka, Razdolovka, Orekhovo-Vasilevka, Bogdanovka, Kleshcheyevka and Kurdyumovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic. They repulsed seven counterattacks by units of the Ukrainian army’s 46th airmobile and 10th mountain assault brigades near the settlements of Krasnogorovka and Novomikhailovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army’s weekly losses in the Donetsk direction amounted to over 3,550 personnel, four tanks, five armored combat vehicles and 87 motor vehicles, it specified.

In counterbattery fire, Russian forces destroyed 31 Ukrainian field artillery guns, among them 14 Western-made weapons, and also four Nota and Anklav electronic warfare stations and seven ammunition depots, it said.

Russian troops liberate Pervomaiskoye community in Avdeyevka area

Russian troops liberated the community of Pervomaiskoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) and kept advancing deep into the enemy’s defenses, the ministry reported.

"In the Avdeyevka direction, Battlegroup Center units liberated the community of Pervomaiskoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic in active operations and kept advancing deep into the enemy’s defense," the ministry said.

Russian troops repulse 53 Ukrainian counterattacks in Avdeyevka area over week

Russian troops repulsed 53 Ukrainian army counterattacks in the Avdeyevka area over the past week, the ministry reported.

"With the support of air strikes, artillery and heavy flamethrower fires, Russian troops repulsed 53 counterattacks by assault groups of nine enemy brigades near the settlements of Leninskoye, Novgorodskoye, Novokalinovo, Berdychi, Umanskoye and Netailovo in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

Ukraine’s army suffers 2,170 casualties near Avdeyevka over week

The Ukrainian army lost more than 2,170 troops, seven tanks and 13 armored combat vehicles in battles with Russian forces in the Avdeyevka area over the past week, the ministry reported.

"The Ukrainian army lost more than 2,170 personnel, seven tanks, 13 armored combat vehicles, 35 motor vehicles, 19 field artillery guns, including two US-made M109 Paladin self-propelled artillery systems and an American M777 howitzer in that direction over the week," the ministry said.

Russian troops improve frontline positions in south Donetsk area over week

Russian troops improved their tactical position and inflicted casualties on six Ukrainian army and National Guard brigades in the south Donetsk area over the past week, the ministry reported.

"In the south Donetsk direction, Battlegroup East units improved their tactical position and inflicted casualties on formations of the Ukrainian army’s 58th motorized infantry and 72nd mechanized brigades, three territorial defense brigades and a National Guard brigade near Ugledar, Urozhainoye and Staromayorskoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic, Priyutnoye, Mirnoye, Malinovka and Lugovskoye in the Zaporozhye Region," the ministry said.

Kiev loses 760 troops in south Donetsk area over week

The Ukrainian army lost roughly 760 troops and four field ammunition depots in battles with Russian forces in the south Donetsk area over the past week, the ministry reported.

"The enemy’s losses amounted to 760 personnel, a tank, 22 motor vehicles, a Grad multiple rocket launcher and 14 field artillery guns, including eight Western-made weapons. In addition, two electronic warfare stations (Nota and Bukovel-AD) and four field ammunition depots were destroyed," the ministry said.

Russian troops strike seven Ukrainian army brigades in Kherson area over week

Russian troops inflicted casualties on seven Ukrainian army brigades in the Kherson area over the past week, the ministry reported.

"In the Kherson direction, Dnepr Battlegroup units inflicted casualties in their well-coordinated operations on manpower and equipment of the Ukrainian army’s 65th and 117th mechanized, 35th and 36th marine infantry, 121st and 126th territorial defense brigades and 15th National Guard brigade near the settlements of Orekhov, Rabotino, Shcherbaki and Kamenskoye in the Zaporozhye Region, Mikhailovka, Zmeyevka, Berislav, Ivanovka and Nikolskoye in the Kherson Region," the ministry said.

Kiev loses 365 troops in Kherson area over past week

The Ukrainian army lost roughly 365 troops and six foreign-made howitzers in battles with Russian forces in the Kherson area over the past week, the ministry reported.

"The enemy lost as many as 365 personnel, 24 motor vehicles, 12 field artillery guns, among them six US-, German-and Polish-made howitzers, and three Nota and Anklav electronic warfare stations," the ministry said.

Russian troops destroy three Ukrainian MiG-29 jets, four An-26 planes over week

Russian troops destroyed three Ukrainian MiG-29 fighter jets and four An-26 military transport planes at airfields, four S-300 anti-aircraft missile launchers and a German-made IRIS-T missile launcher over the past week, the ministry reported.

"During the week, missile troops, artillery and unmanned aerial vehicles of the Russian groups of forces destroyed three Ukrainian Air Force MiG-29 fighters and four An-26 military transport planes at their airfields, two air defense radars, four launchers of the S-300 surface-to-air missile system and a launcher of the German-made IRIS-T air defense system," the ministry said.

Russian air defenses destroy 1,278 Ukrainian military drones over week

Russian air defense forces and combat aircraft shot down 10 ATACMS and six Storm Shadow missiles, five Hammer and JDAM smart bombs and 1,278 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles over the past week, the ministry reported.

"Over the week, aircraft and air defense capabilities shot down 10 US-made ATACMS tactical missiles, six UK-manufactured Storm Shadow cruise missiles, five French-made Hammer and US-made JDAM guided aerial bombs, two US-manufactured HARM anti-radar missiles, four US-made MALD air-launched decoy targets, two Tochka-U tactical missiles, 78 rockets of the HIMARS, Vampire and Uragan multiple launch rocket systems and 1,278 unmanned aerial vehicles," the ministry said.

Twenty-seven Ukrainian soldiers surrender to Russian troops over week

Twenty-seven Ukrainian soldiers surrendered to Russian troops over the past week, the ministry reported.

"During the week, twenty-seven Ukrainian servicemen surrendered," the ministry said.

Russian troops destroy 590 warplanes in Ukraine operation

Russian troops have destroyed 590 Ukrainian warplanes since the start of the special military operation in Ukraine, the ministry reported.

"In all, the following targets have been destroyed since the start of the special military operation: 590 aircraft, 270 helicopters, 21,882 unmanned aerial vehicles, 506 surface-to-air missile systems, 15,802 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,267 multiple rocket launchers, 8,981 field artillery guns and mortars and 21,143 special military motor vehicles," the ministry said.