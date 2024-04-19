Russian military closely monitors all Ukrainian 'novelties' — Kremlin on UAVs

MOSCOW, April 19. /TASS/. The Kremlin will not comment on reports about Ukraine having drones with a range of up to 3,000 kilometers, as such "novelties" are monitored by the Russian military and special services, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

Earlier, The Economist reported that Ukraine had developed a UAV with a range of up to 3,000 kilometers and that such drones were capable of reaching Siberia.

"Here, of course, it is not the Kremlin's issue. Of course, all so-called novelties in this regard are closely monitored by our special services and our military," Peskov said when asked whether the Kremlin was aware of such UAVs.