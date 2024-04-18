Ukraine fired at least 24 munitions at Belgorod Region over past day, governor says

BELGOROD, April 18. /TASS/. Ukraine used at least 24 munitions and 18 drones to attack settlements across the Belgorod Region over the past day, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said.

Shells and drones hit Belgorod and the surrounding area, the Volokonovsky, Korochansky, Krasnoyaruzhsky and Prokhorovsky districts, along with the Graivoron and Shebekinsky municipal districts, he said on Telegram.

"In the village of Podkopayevka of the Korochansky District, a fixed-wing drone fell to the ground. There were no casualties. The fence of a single-family home was damaged. The place was cordoned off by the police and territorial self-defense fighters. Seventeen residents from six nearby houses were temporarily evacuated. Bomb engineers are working at the scene," Gladkov said.

According to the governor, about five houses, a passenger car and an administrative building sustained damage.

"Near the village of Zhimolostnoye in the Prokhorovsky District, an enemy drone attack damaged a power line and set ablaze some grass. The fire was promptly extinguished. No one was injured. At this time, the power supply has been restored," the governor said.

Gladkov said earlier on Thursday that two people were injured in an overnight shelling attack on the Belgorod Region.