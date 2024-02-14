Russia to continue work as participant in G20 intergovernmental platform, Lavrov says

MOSCOW, February 14. /TASS/. Moscow is determined to continue working as a participant in the platform provided by the Group of 20 (G20) intergovernmental forum, thereby preventing attempts to "Ukrainize" the group, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told the Russian State Duma, or lower house of parliament.

"Together with the countries of the Global South, we will continue to prevent attempts by the Western minority to turn the G20 into a tool for achieving its selfish goals, including the Ukrainization of the group’s agenda," he said.

According to Lavrov, this is the position that Russia will promote at an upcoming G20 ministerial meeting in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. "We are preparing to take part in a meeting of foreign ministers from the Group of 20 [member states], which will be held in Rio de Janeiro next week," he noted.