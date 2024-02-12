{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Vladimir Putin's interview with Tucker Carlson

Carlson says opposition from US authorities motivated him to interview Putin

"US government prevented me from doing it by spying on my text messages and leaking them to the New York Times, and that spooked the Russian government into canceling the interview," pointed journalist

DUBAI, February 13. /TASS/. US journalist Tucker Carlson has said that opposition from the Washington administration motivated him even more to interview Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"The US government prevented me from doing it by spying on my text messages and leaking them to the New York Times, and that spooked the Russian government into canceling the interview," he pointed out at the World Government Summit in Dubai.

"So once I discovered that that was happening, and I confirmed it was happening, and they admitted that they did it, then I was totally determined maniacally, dedicated to doing this interview, not simply because I want to know what Vladimir Putin is like and what he thinks about [the conflict in Ukraine] that is resetting the world and really gravely damaging my country's economy, but also because they told me I couldn't on the basis of illegitimate means, and for no really clearly stated justification," Carslon noted. "I want to live in a free country. I was born in one," the US journalist added.

Putin's interview with Carlson was published on the night of February 9. A significant part of the two-hour conversation was devoted to the Ukrainian conflict and Russia's relations with the US, NATO and the West in general. The journalist previously said that he had already tried to conduct an interview with the Russian leader last year, but was banned from doing so by the US authorities.

United States
Military operation in Ukraine
Donbass could have been back in Ukraine with Minsk agreements — diplomat
Russian Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vasily Nebenzya added that people in Donbass wanted to "speak the Russian language and honor the memory of those who liberated this land from Nazism", but Kiev "responded to their calls with violence and blood"
Austria should get out from under Russian gas contracts — minister
The ministry will ask experts to analyze the economic impact of a potential exit from the contracts, Minister for Climate Action, Environment, Energy, Mobility, Innovation and Technology Leonore Gewessler noted
Accusing Russia of meddling in 'democratic processes' of EU absurd — MFA
Maria Zakharova stressed that the European Parliament, "which has become a citadel of EU plutocracy, bears the lion's share of responsibility for such a deplorable state of affairs"
MOEX Russia, RTS indices mixed by end of trading session
The dollar gained 0.41% and climbed to 91.31 rubles, while the euro edged up by 0.3% and amounted to 98.32 rubles
Kamaz CEO expects Russia's heavy truck sales to hit 110,00 in 2024
According to the Russian Ministry of Industry and Trade, truck sales in Russia surged by 74% to 140,200 in 2023
West prepares to appoint 'viceroy' in Ukraine — intelligence director
According to Sergey Naryshkin, "a wide range of Russophobic-minded American and European politicians claim the role of such a de facto 'viceroy' of the West in Ukraine"
Putin’s interview with US journalist racks 150 mln views on X social network
The video was "liked" by more than 860,000 users
Russia’s Akula-class sub Dmitry Donskoi decommissioned due to spent nuclear core — source
The nuclear core’s replacement with a new unit "was deemed as inexpedient due to the high cost of this operation," the source said
Kremlin Spokesman reveals main goal of Putin’s interview for Carlson
The interview was viewed for over 150 million times on the X platform alone, said Dmitry Peskov
Over 12,000 armed radicals killed in Gaza since October 7 — government spokesman
It is reported that four battalions are still operating in Rafah
Press review: Putin interview sparks buzz and new Finnish President Stubb to toe NATO line
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, February 12th
Russia’s budget deficit in January turns out $14 bln smaller than last year — Putin
Regional budgets overall are balanced as well, the Russian leader highlighted
Three Syrian soldiers wounded in terrorists’ drone attack in Latakia
Vadim Kulit also said that during the past day, six shelling attacks on the positions of government forces from the positions of the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group were reported in the Idlib de-escalation zone
Macron postpones visit to Ukraine due to security considerations
Ukrainian diplomats were shocked by this decision, the Challenges business weekly noted
Western journalists complain about Putin refusing to be interviewed by anyone but Carlson
CNN anchor Christiane Amanpour said that she has "been trying to interview President Putin every day for years"
Peskov chooses not to comment on Trump’s NATO-Russia remarks
Dmitry Peskov stressed that he is the press secretary of Russian President Vladimir Putin
Putin’s interview with Carlson sent message to international audiences — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov said that not everybody is willing to hear it
Russian forces launch 31 group strikes on Ukraine’s military-industrial complex
The Russian military department clarified that the locations of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, formed nationalists and foreign mercenaries are also affected
Putin describes Ukraine as artificial state
"We have every reason to affirm that Ukraine is an artificial state that was shaped at Stalin's will," the Russian President said
Bitcoin price above $50,000 — trading data
The Bitcoin rate was $49,725 later on, having added 3.49%
Kiev worried over potential impact of Putin’s interview on Washington’s policy
It is noted that this interview can be seen as a kind of "audition" for Carlson, who may seek the office of the US vice president if Donald Trump wins the presidential election
Zvezda shipyard floats overhauled Ikrutsk nuclear submarine
The upgraded Irkutsk will carry over 30 hypersonic Zircon missiles and over 30 Phisik-2 torpedoes
New US poll shows vast majority of Americans think Biden too old to serve second term
The survey was conducted on February 9-10, with 528 participants taking part
Ukrainian forces lose up to 240 troops in Donetsk area in 24 hours — Defense Ministry
The Russian army has taken more favorable positions near Donetsk in one day and also repelled 13 attacks by Ukrainian assault groups
World not ready for new pandemic — WHO chief
Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus stated that mankind will sooner or later face a new unknown "X disease," for which the world needs to prepare itself now
Putin ready to compromise on Ukraine — US journalist Carlson
The US journalist said he spoke off the record with Putin after the interview but did not disclose what about
CIA has ‘no alibi’ over Nord Stream 2 — Putin
When asked who blew up the pipelines during interview with Tucker Carlson, the Russian leader replied with a laughter: ‘You for sure’
Russian intelligence reports cases of Ukrainian elites switching over to Russian side
Sergey Naryshkin went on to say that such concerns from Moscow's opponents came up during discussions to appoint the West's new "special emissary" to Ukraine
Lavrov blasts West’s ‘Russian invasion of Ukraine’ rumors as information terrorism
As for drills that Russia conducts on its own territory and in accordance with its own plans, they begin, are implemented and concluded as planned, the Russian Foreign Minister noted
Turkish president likens Israeli assault on Gaza to WWII Nazi atrocities
According to Recep Tayyip Erdogan, his country and other Muslim countries are sparing no effort to draw the attention of the global community to Israel’s crimes against humanity
West turns blind eye to Kiev's undermining of Minsk agreements — Russian diplomat
It is reported that Russia was bearing no obligations under the Package of Measures and all attempts to shift the responsibility onto Russia and present it as a party to the conflict were absolutely void
Jordan is ready to buy LNG from Russia's Gazprom
This follows from the protocol of the third meeting of the Intergovernmental Russian-Jordanian Commission
Tucker Carlson reports on death of American reporter in Ukrainian custody
Gonzalo Lira was in prison because of criticism of the governments of Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky and US President Joe Biden, the TV presenter said
US agrees to sell F-16 fighters to Turkey — President Erdogan
Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said earlier that he expected a decision on the fighter jets from the US Congress by February 10
Pope watched Putin's interview with Tucker Carlson, head of Old Believers' Union says
"The Pope urges the West to listen to Putin and start negotiations with Russia without any preconditions," Leonid Sevastyanov stressed
Armenian PM says has no authority to arrest Putin if he comes to his country
After 2018 Armenia has had extensive democratic reforms, Nikol Pashinyan said
Zelensky risks becoming ‘embattled leader’ after dismissing commander-in-chief — Bloomberg
The news agency noted that Zaluzhny was sacked at the most inopportune moment when aid from the US is delayed while the Ukrainian army lacks artillery shells
Russia’s non-oil and gas revenues up by almost 25% in 2023 — Putin
The head of state indicated that "the positive dynamics of the real sector and the confident work of business increase the stability of public finances"
Registration of Russian presidential candidates over, there will be four of them
For the first time since 2008, there will only be four options in the ballot - Leonid Slutsky of the Liberal Democratic Party of Russia (LDPR), Vladislav Davankov of New People, Nikolay Kharitonov of the Communist Party of the Russian Federation (KPRF) and incumbent Russian President Vladimir Putin
Russia’s Pavlyuchenkova defeats Kasatkina in Round one of 2024 Qatar Open
The Russian tennis player also won a gold medal at the 2020 Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo in mixed doubles (with teammate Andrey Rublev), as well as the 2021 Billie Jean King Cup as part of the Russian national team
Kremlin hopes new Finnish president to maintain balance in relations with Russia
Dmitry Peskov added that Moscow considers the election of the new president "a sovereign matter of the Finnish people"
US to supply most dangerous weapons to Ukraine for counteroffensive — Russian embassy
Earlier, the US administration announced a decision to send Ukraine a package of military assistance worth $325 million, containing air defense systems and cluster munitions
Cargo turnover of Russian seaports down 6.2% YOY in January — regulator
The cargo turnover fell by 7.1% year on year to 24 mln metric tons in ports of the Azov-Black Sea Basin and by 9.1% to 16.9 mln metric tons in seaports of the Far Eastern Basin
Third of Ukrainian troops surrender near Lisichansk, LPR’s envoy to Russia says
According to Rodion Miroshnik, the operation to liberate the LPR would be brought to an end as soon as the operation in Lisichansk was finished
Tucker Carlson takes swipe at Biden, calls him ‘nonconscious menace’
US journalist added that, after spending eight days in Moscow, he realized that Russia, while being the largest country in the world, is also "wildly diverse, linguistically, culturally, religiously"
Russian forces ready to confront Ukrainian drone troops in Zaporozhye area — governor
"We are not lagging behind: we are building excellent strongholds, supplying our battalions, our army is equipped with unmanned vehicles that are necessary for modern combat," Yevgeny Balitsky underlined
Bank of Russia may consider gold-backed cryptocurrency
Implementation of Minsk agreements was only way to reach peace in Ukraine — diplomat
"Kiev’s faithful and consistent implementation of the Minsk agreements was the only chance to bring peace to Ukraine," Vasily Nebenzya said
Rejection of Russian gas requires creation of policy framework — OMV
Austria should find a way to get out of the deals brokered by its oil and gas holding OMV on the supply of Russian gas, Minister for Climate Action, Environment, Energy, Mobility, Innovation and Technology Leonore Gewessler said earlier today
Russian Agriculture Ministry suggests increasing grain export quota
"We believe topping up the volume to be a timely measure," executive board chairman of the Russian Grain Union Eduard Zernin said
Dynamics of special op are positive, everything is going according to plan — Putin
"The dynamics are positive. Everything is developing within the plan of the Defense Ministry and the General Staff. And I hope that our fighters will please us more than once again with the results of their combat work," Putin said, answering questions from journalist Pavel Zarubin
American media celebrity Tucker Carlson says Russia 'doing very well' on visit to Moscow
The US media speculated that Carlson may be angling to land an interview with Russian President Vladimir Putin
Russia’s satellite Kosmos-2222 burns up in atmosphere — NORAD
Kosmos-2222 was launched from the Plesetsk Cosmodrome on November 25, 1992 and put into a highly elliptical orbit
Russia to respond harshly to attempts to strip it of reserve ownership — Foreign Ministry
According to Maria Zakharova, if Russian reserves indeed get used as a security, any people and funds that decide to buy such obligations, will become the first candidates to be subjected to Russia’s countermeasures, including financial and proprietary ones
Senior Russian diplomat explains to Israeli ambassador approaches to Ukraine
It is noted that the meeting was held at the initiative of the Israeli side
Conflict in Ukraine started in 2014, not in 2022, UN Assistant Secretary-General says
Miroslav Jenca added that the UN advocates a "fair and firm" peace in Ukraine in accordance with the UN Charter, international law and UN General Assembly resolutions
Over 10,000 Polish nationals fought in Ukraine in 2022, politician says
According to Vladimir Rogov, expected changes in Poland’s legislation may highlight the country’s interests in Ukraine and its possible territorial claims to parts of western Ukraine
Share of friendly countries in Russia’s foreign trade surpasses 75% in 2023 — ICC Russia
According to Tatiana Monaghan, Russia "managed to refocus supplies from the West to the East fairly fast without serious losses"
Russian diplomat blames White House for reporter Gonzalo Lira’s death in Ukrainian jail
Not a single commentary, not a single statement, not a single action, Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova says
Russian, Bissau-Guinean officials discuss investment partnership
The Minister of Natural Resources of Guinea-Bissau Malam Sambu is currently in Moscow on a working visit
Press review: Carlson interviews Putin in narrative snub and Kiev sacks army head Zaluzhny
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, February 9th
Putin requests focusing on curbing of inflation in Russia, says its decline outlined
Amid the Central Bank’s key rate hike lending has slowed down slightly in Russia, the president noted
Israel has no right for self-defense in current conflict — Russian UN envoy
Nebenzya also underscored that Russia recognizes Israel’s right to ensure its security, but "it could be fully guaranteed only in case of a fair resolution of the Palestinian problem based on recognized UN Security Council resolutions"
Putin’s interview with Carlson collects almost 59 mln views on X
In the interview that lasted two hours and six minutes, the Russian leader took about 60 questions, including the interviewer’s follow-up questions
Moldovan opposition politician blames president’s anti-Russian policy for colossal damage
The people of Moldova are completely disillusioned about the idea of accession to the EU, added Ilan Shor
Russia rolls out newest anti-drone mini-missile at exhibition in Riyadh
New small-scale missile for the Pantsyr-S1 anti-aircraft missile system was presented abroad for the first time
UAE to work with OPEC+ partners to stabilize oil market — minister
On November 30, 2023, several OPEC+ countries made a decision to voluntarily cut oil production by an additional 2.2 mln barrels daily in the first quarter of 2024
Historical narratives in Putin’s interview with Carlson will find their audience — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov said that there is a large number of experts specializing in Ressia and there is a large number of historians
Germans no longer see Russia as main threat — Munich Conference’s report
A similar change has occurred in the perception of security threats by the residents of the G7 countries
EU approves legal basis for use of revenues from Russian frozen assets
"In addition, CSDs shall be prohibited from disposing of the ensuing net profits," the document reads
Musk decries 'insane censorship' over attempts to restrict Putin interview online
According to Malaysian journalist Ian Miles Cheong, the White House allegedly demanded that Meta "significantly restrict the distribution of the interview" on the Facebook platform
Zaporozhye NPP ready to resume operation at any time — director
The ZNPP’s first director Vladimir Bronnikov, who took part in its launch ceremony back in 1984, stressed that the facility’s safety has always been the top priority for its personnel
Starlink terminals not officially supplied to or used in Russia — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov stressed that the system was not certified in Russia
Finland's newly elected president to continue support for Ukraine
Finland has supported Ukraine since 2022 on various levels, from humanitarian aid to military aid packages worth €1.8 billion
Serbia's PM labels Putin's interview with Tucker Carlson as 'phenomenal'
Ana Brnabic congratulated Tucker Carlson for "bravely conducting" an interview with the Russian president
Russia’s hypersonic Zircon anti-ship missile reaches eight times speed of sound
The source noted that Zircon missiles can be launched from universal launching platforms 3C14 which are also used for the Onyx and Caliber missiles
Moscow hub airports functioning normally — aviation regulator
In total, runways in airports were cleaned twenty-six times over the day
World of NATO supporters crumbling, they are ready for all-out war — French politician
Tucker Carlson’s interview with Russian President Vladimir Putin "is making the entire NATO system infuriated, since it makes people listen to a story that differs from NATO propaganda and which they can’t tolerate", said Florian Philippot
IIHF decides against reincorporating Russian team back into its competitions
Organization also decided not to allow Belarusian National team
Kiev deems dead fighters missing to avoid removing bodies from battlefield — Ukrainian POW
According to Andrey Lazarkevich, in the current situation Ukrainian servicemen prefer to surrender as prisoners of war
Poland needs nuclear weapons to strengthen defense capabilities — general
Jaroslaw Kraszewski noted that the deployment of nuclear weapons in Poland was "a realistic scenario"
Russia imposes sanctions against 18 British citizens — Foreign Ministry
In addition, the ministry noted that the British strategy on the Ukrainian track, which leads to further escalation and casualties, "regularly gets reflected in cheeky remarks, filled with the sense of impunity, by British politicians and military establishment"
Iran seeks to fully exclude dollar payments from trade with Russia — Chamber of Commerce
Abdollah Mohajer Darabi noted that export volumes from Iran to Russia are estimated at $1.5-2 billion per year and can grow to $20-30 billion
Press review: Trump helps sink Ukraine aid bill, wins Nevada and Houthis not standing down
Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, February 8th
North Korea develops new guided projectile for MLRS — KCNA
The media pointed out that the new munitions "will qualitatively change the amount of rocket launchers" in the DPRK military
High-Precision Systems ups output eight times — press service
Alongside efforts to meet the production targets under the state defense order and upgrade products in line with the new requirements that have emerged in the process of the special military operation, the company has been conducting proactive research into future models of weapons and military equipment
Press review: EU tightens aid screws on shaky proxy Kiev and Russia may face oil price war
Top stories from the Russian press on Wednesday, February 7th
State Duma adopts basic Russian citizenship law
The law enshrines that Russian citizenship is unified and equal, regardless of how it is acquired
Hamas blames US, Biden personally for deaths of Palestinians in Rafah
According to the movement's statement, the attack was nothing but a continuation of the genocide against the Palestinian people
Israel denies entry to UN Special Rapporteur on Palestine
According to the ministry, the move was related to a tweet made by Albanese, where she said that "the victims in the October 7 massacre were not killed because of their Judaism, but in response to Israeli oppression"
Russian economy on positive growth territory — IMF
IMF revised upward its forecasts for Russian GDP growth in the January update to the report on global economic growth prospects, Gita Gopinath noted
Russia looks into building four extra Borei, Yasen-class submarines – source
The laying of some of them may begin in 2022 at the Sevmash shipyard, a source in the military-industrial complex said
Kremlin unaware if Putin to congratulate Stubb given Finland’s 'unfriendly stance'
Finland held the second, runoff round of its presidential election on Sunday, which former Prime Minister Stubb won, securing 51.6% of the vote
Total voter turnout at Russia’s 2021 legislative elections reaches over 51% — CEC
"A total of 56,483,685 people cast their votes," Chairperson of the Central Election Commission Ella Pamfilova noted
FACTBOX: Moscow Zoo
The territory of the zoo is about 22 hectares, being the fifth largest zoo in Russia
Zelensky regime turned into authoritarian dictatorship – Russia’s UN envoy
According to the permanent representative of the Russian Federation to the UN, official Kyiv interferes with the establishment of peace
Three of eight wounded Israeli hostages die in Gaza — Hamas
On Sunday, Hamas said that two Israeli hostages had been killed and eight more badly wounded as a result of Israeli bombing of the Gaza Strip over the past four days
Yemen’s Houthis attack US ship in Red Sea — rebel spokesman
It is reported that two missiles were fired at the ship, but the crew was not injured
Russian forces advance near Verbovoye, Rabotino in Zaporozhye — official
Vladimir Rogov noted that Russian units captured three strongholds of the Ukrainian armed forces northeast of the village of Novoprokopovka in the Zaporozhye direction
Putin's interview with Carlson trending on X with over 102 million views
In the interview that lasted two hours and six minutes, the Russian leader took about 60 questions, including the interviewer’s follow-up questions
