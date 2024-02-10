Ukrainian forces lost over 2,190 troops in Donetsk area in past week - Defense Ministry

MOSCOW, February 10. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces lost over 2,190 troops in the Donetsk area in the past week, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

"Forces of Battlegroup South repelled 26 enemy attacks near settlements of Krasnoye, Leninskoye, Klescheyevka, Shumy and Pobeda, DPR. Aviation strikes and artillery fire hit Ukrainian armed forces and national guard troops near Bogdanovka, Noviy, Kurdyumovka, Novgorodskoye, Belogorovka, Andreyevka, Georgiyevka and Katerinovka, DPR," the Ministry noted.

According to the Ministry, the enemy lost over 2,190 troops, 2 tanks, 13 armored combat vehicles, 38 automobile vehicles, 19 field artillery guns and a Grad MLRS launcher.

The Russian servicemen advanced their forward positions in the southern Donetsk area and repelled five Ukrainian attacks in the past 7 days; the enemy lost up to 1,160 troops and 3 tanks, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

"Forces of Battlegroup East improved their forward positions in the southern Donetsk area in the past week. With their coordinated actions, they repelled five Ukrainian attacks and hit units of the 72nd Mechanized, 105th and 128th Territorial Defense, and 1st National Guard brigades near settlements of Ugledar, Makarovka, Urozhaynoye, Staromayorskoye (DPR) and Priyutnoye (Zaporozhye Region)," the Ministry said.

In the past week, the enemy lost up to 1,160 servicemen, 3 tanks, 6 armored combat vehicles, 23 automobile vehicles and 14 field artillery guns in this area, the Ministry said.