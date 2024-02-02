Russia, China discussed approaches to military application of AI — Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, February 2. /TASS/. The delegations of Russia and China exchanged their assessments of the situation in the area of military application of artificial intelligence (AI) technologies, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in its communique after the Russian-Chines inter-agency consultations that took place in Beijing.

"The sides had an extensive exchange of assessments of the situation in this area. The sides discussed doctrinal guidelines and initiatives of Russia and China, related to application of AI technologies for military purposes. Special attention was paid to the coordination of actions within the Group of Governmental Experts on Lethal Autonomous Weapons Systems (GGE on LAWS)," the Ministry said on its website.

The Ministry pointed out that the meeting reaffirmed the similarity of the Russian and Chinese approaches to the issue of military application of artificial intelligence.

"The sides noted the need for further close cooperation in this area, both in the bilateral format, and on relevant multilateral platforms - first and foremost, within the GGE on LAWS," the Ministry concluded.