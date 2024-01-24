West turns blind eye to humanitarian law violations by Kiev — Russian delegate to Vienna

VIENNA, January 24. /TASS/. Western countries have been turning a blind eye to evidence confirming violations of international humanitarian law by Ukraine, said member of Russia’s delegation to OSCE talks on military security and arms control in Vienna, Yuliya Zhdanova.

Addressing a plenary meeting of the OSCE Forum for Security Cooperation, she said: "We can see that Western delegations have been unable to give an appropriate response to the irrefutable evidence that we have repeatedly provided of Ukraine deliberately violating international humanitarian law norms and principles." "The written statements aimed at diverting attention from what is actually happening in Ukraine cannot conceal the truth about the crimes being committed by the [President of Ukraine Vladimir] Zelensky regime with your direct connivance and support," she insisted.

The Russian delegate said violations by the Kiev regime required an immediate response on the part of the United Nations, the International Committee of the Red Cross and other relevant international organizations as she urged efforts to hold those guilty of such violations responsible.