European 'investment' in Ukraine goes bust — Kremlin spokesman

MOSCOW, January 23. /TASS/. Europe has wasted its money on Ukraine, as this investment has gone belly up, Russian presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov said.

"Now, all European capitals are talking about the ephemeral threat coming from Russia. This makes sense: the Europeans have spent a lot of money on Ukraine. President [of the US Joe] Biden said once Americans view it as an investment. If we share this point of view that this is an investment, then it has gone bust. The Europeans understand very well that they have wasted their money," he said.

He noted that the West would have preferred to sacrifice "all of Ukraine, down to the last Ukrainian, for its own interests." But, in his words, "Ukraine is too big a country for Europe to just throw to the wolves."