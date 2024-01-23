Kremlin mocks CIA for posting video to recruit Russian spies on X, not VKontakte

MOSCOW, January 23. /TASS/. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov has taken a playful jab at the Central Intelligence Agency, saying that it should recruit spies on VKontakte instead of X if it wants Russians to pay attention.

"Somebody should tell the CIA (Central Intelligence Agency - TASS) that VKontakte is much more popular here than the banned [social network] X and that VKontakte has a much larger audience," Peskov said, commenting on a video published by the CIA in Russian on the US social network in an effort to recruit Russian agents.

The CIA posts such recruitment videos every year, the Russian presidential spokesman added.