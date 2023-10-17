Putin looks confident, says Serbia’s Vucic after meeting with Russian leader in Beijing

BELGRADE, October 17. /TASS/. Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic has said that during a brief meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the Belt and Road forum in Beijing he noted that the Russian leader looked very confident.

"I saw President Putin. We had a quick word. We didn't have a bilateral meeting. We talked very briefly. I saw for myself he was brimming with confidence. He had an important and lengthy meeting with [Chinese] President Xi [Jinping] and [Hungarian] Prime Minister Viktor] Orban," the Serbian leader told the media.

Vucic said earlier that he would hold talks with Xi Jinping during his visit to China for the Belt and Road international forum and expected to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The Belt and Road initiative is a concept Chinese President Xi Jinping proposed in 2013 with the aim to intensify multilateral trade and investment projects with the participation of countries concerned and Chinese and foreign capital. More than 150 states and international organizations have already joined it.