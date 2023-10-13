Putin states changes in Russia’s economic structure not seen for long

BISHKEK, October 13. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has stated large-scale changes in the country’s economy that make is possible to independently produce what was previously purchased in other countries.

"What is very important is that the structure of the Russian economy is changing, we have not seen such structural changes for long," he said at a meeting of the CIS Council of Heads of State.

"The oil and gas sector accounts for 3% of the growth structure and industrial production accounts for 43%," Putin said, adding that most of "what was previously purchased in wholesale numbers abroad <…> is starting to be produced in the Russian Federation.".