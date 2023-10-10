NATO’s activity in Asia-Pacific could trigger fresh geopolitical tensions — Lavrov

MOSCOW, October 10. /TASS/. The North Atlantic Alliance seeking to demolish the regional architecture around the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) in the Asia-Pacific poses risks of triggering another hotbed of geopolitical tensions, according to Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

"[The West] clearly being focused on countering Russia and China and demolishing the inclusive architecture around ASEAN, which is based on consensus, poses risks of causing another hotbed of geopolitical tensions," Lavrov said in his article entitled "Respecting the Principles of the UN Charter as the Key to International Peace and Stability." He referred to AUKUS, comprising Australia, the UK and the US, the US-Japan-South Korea trilateral summit, and the Tokyo-Seoul-Canberra-Wellington Quartet as military-political mini alliances being established by Washington.

According to Lavrov, the United States and the subordinate "Western group" appear to be giving the Monroe Doctrine a global dimension. "Their ideas are as illusory as they are extremely dangerous, but this does not seem to stop the ideologists of the new edition of Pax Americana," he added.