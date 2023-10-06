Zelensky’s aura fading in unspectacular tour of US, Canada — senior Russian diplomat

MOSCOW, October 6. /TASS/. Western countries failed to make Ukraine the central theme of High-Level Week at the UN General Assembly and Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky’s tour of the US and Canada was uninspiring, denting his heretofore heroic aura in the Western media, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin said at a press conference.

"Somebody may ask me: 'And how was the UN Security Council session on Ukraine at which Mr. Zelensky made an appearance?' In my opinion, the visit was rather uninspired. Visits to New York and Washington, and then, finally, as the quintessence of it all, visiting Canada and meeting [and applauding] the Nazi Gunko (Yaroslav Hunka [or Gunka] - TASS) at the Canadian parliament - all of this shows that [the real nature of] everything that is happening is becoming quite clear to people, to the representatives of [various] countries and nations," Vershinin noted.