Putin praises Rahmon’s role in strengthening ties between Russia, Tajikistan

DUSHANBE, October 5. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated his Tajik counterpart Emomali Rahmon on his 71st birthday as he hailed the Tajik leader’s personal contribution to enhancing the relationship both between Russia and Tajikistan and as part of international organizations, according to Putin’s message of greetings posted on the website ot the Tajik president.

"Your personal contribution to the strengthening of the strategic partnership and alliance between our countries, as well as the enhancement of mutually beneficial relations within the framework of the CSTO, the CIS and the SCO is truly great. I will be happy to continue our constructive dialogue and close collaboration on the pressing issues of Russia-Tajikistan relations," the message reads.

According to Putin, as a long-time leader of Tajikistan, Rahmon has earned the respect of his compatriots and a high reputation abroad. "Under your leadership, Tajikistan has been walking steadily on the path toward economic and social development, playing an important role in solving regional and international issues," the Russian president wrote as he wished Rahmon good health, prosperity and every success.