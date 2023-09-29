Ukraine shells Russia’s Belgorod Region more tham 100 times over day

TASS, September 29. The Ukrainian armed forces fired more than 100 different munitions at Russia’s Belgorod Region over the past 24 hours, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said on his Telegram channel.

"In the Shebekino district, three mortars and six tank shells were fired at the town of Shebekino. <...> Part of the shells hit the territory of one of the industrial facilities, there is minor damage in several production facilities. The power line was also damaged, it has now been restored. Twelve mortar shells were fired at the village of Novaya Tavolzhanka, six artillery shells at the village of Bezlyudovka, 11 at the village of Sereda and three at Murom," he wrote.

According to Gladkov, five artillery shells were fired at the village of Nekhoteyevka, two at the village of Zhuravlevka, three at the village of Shchetinovka, and one drone was shot down over the villages of Dubovoye and Cheremoshnoye. IIn the Valuisky district, the village of Verigovka came under mortar fire three times, and a fixed-wing drone was shot down over the village of Karabanovo. There were no casualties or damage.

"In the Volokonovsky district, six artillery shells were fired at Stary and four at Tishanka. As a result of the shelling, there was a fire of dry grass on the area of 2.5 hectares, the fire was extinguished. <...> In the Graivoronsky district, the outskirts of the village of Mokraya Orlovka were shelled eight times from mortars. There were no consequences. In the Krasnoyaruzhsky district, 40 artillery shells were fired at the village of Staroselye, three at the outskirts of the village of Zadorozhny, and four at the village of Grafovka," Gladkov wrote.

The governor specified that in the Krasnoyaruzhsky district, near the village of Staroselye, the enemy attacked with a kamikaze drone. There were no casualties or damage. The village of Terebreno was also shelled 14 times. There were no casualties, but windows, facades, roofs and fences of seven private houses and three administrative buildings were damaged, along with power lines.