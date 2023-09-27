Ukraine shells Russia’s Belgorod Region more than 130 times over day

BELGOROD, September 27. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces fired more than 130 different munitions at Russia’s Belgorod Region over the past 24 hours, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said on his Telegram channel.

"In the Valuisky district, the village of Dolgoye was shelled 20 times. One of the shells flew into the territory of a private house. As a result, a woman was injured - she was taken to the central district hospital with a shrapnel wound in the head, the doctors are providing her with all necessary assistance. Four private houses were damaged in various ways: windows were broken, facades and roofs were cut. In addition, two cars were damaged," Gladkov wrote.

The Ukrainian forces also attacked the village of Dolgoye three times with kamikaze drones, as a result of which one of the infrastructure communication facilities was damaged. Seven artillery shells were fired at Dubrovka, and ten artillery shells were fired at Biryuch.

In the Shebekinsky district, five artillery and two mortar shells were fired at the village of Novaya Tavolzhanka, damaging a power line and a water tower, as well as a fence and outbuildings of a private house. The village of Chervona-Dibrovka was shelled from artillery two times. "As a result of shelling, the power line was damaged. It has been restored. In addition, the enemy's quadcopter was shot down. Ten artillery shells were fired at the village of Bolshetroitskoye. <...> Windows, facades, roofs, and fences of four private houses were damaged. Three commercial buildings, a car and a garage were also damaged," the governor said.

The town of Shebekino was also shelled from artillery nine times. A private house was damaged. In the Krasnoyaruzhsky district, one artillery shell was fired on the outskirts of the village of Prilesye, four and three artillery shells were fired on the outskirts of the villages of Terebreno and Vyazovoye, respectively. "The settlement of Zadorozhny was also shelled. No one was injured. As a result of the shelling, the power line was damaged. Now the power line has been restored," Gladkov wrote.

In the Belgorod district, six artillery shells were fired at the village of Nekhoteyevka, and a drone was downed over the village of Razumnoye. In the Borisovsky district, a drone dropped five explosives on the outskirts of Lozovaya Rudka. In the Volokonovsky district, six mortar shells were fired at the outskirts of Stariy. In the Graivoronsky district, fixed-wing drones were downed in Sankovo and Gorkovsky. "Fourteen mortar shells were fired on the outskirts of the Bairak settlement, ten and three mortar shells on the outskirts of the villages of Bezymeno and Pochaevo, respectively. <...> In addition, the village of Novostroyevka-Vtoraya was shelled from mortars three times. <...> There is damage to a private house: the roof, facade, windows, fence and an outbuilding were hit by shrapnel. Seven mortar shells were fired at the village of Poroz. <...> There was damage to four private homes: windows were blown out, roofs, fences and outbuildings were hit," the governor said.