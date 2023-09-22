Putin, Turkmen leader confirm intention to foster ties between Russia, Turkmenistan

MOSCOW, September 22. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkmen counterpart Serdar Berdimuhamedov intend to foster relations between the two countries, the Kremlin press service noted following a phone conversation between the two leaders.

"The mutual intention for the further comprehensive development of Russian-Turkmen ties in the spirit of the expanded strategic partnership was confirmed," the Kremlin noted.

Putin sent the Turkmen president a congratulatory telegram and during the phone conversation, "warmly congratulated Serdar Berdimuhamedov on his birthday." Today, the Turkmen president turned 42.