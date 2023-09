KNEVICHI /Primorye /, September 16. /TASS/. Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu showed the Kinzhal missile system on the MiG-31I missile carrier to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un at the Knevichi airfield in Primorye region.

The commander of long-range aviation of the Russian Aerospace Forces, Lieutenant General Sergey Kobylash, reported on the flight and technical capabilities of the hypersonic aircraft missile system.