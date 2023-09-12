Russian embassies in Burkina Faso, Equatorial Guinea may open soon — Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, September 12. /TASS/. Russian embassies in Burkina Faso and Equatorial Guinea may open by the end of the year, Oleg Ozerov, Ambassador-at-Large of the Russian Foreign Ministry and the head of the Russia-Africa Partnership Forum Secretariat, told TASS.

"We are undertaking all necessary efforts to complete the work for both countries before the end of the year. We are now very tightly engaged in the practical aspects of preparing for the opening of embassies. We are closer in Burkina Faso, a little less so in Equatorial Guinea, but all political decisions have been made. I think that now we will solve all the challenges facing us with as much vigor as possible, especially since this issue is of interest not only to us, but also to our partners," the diplomat said in response to the relevant question.

Ozerov specified that technical aspects should also be considered. "We have to find a room; we have to find people. This doesn’t happen by magic. This is work that is carried out by the relevant departments of the Russian Foreign Ministry. In other words, it is complex work, which requires considerable effort from all our services, and this is going on, we do it on a daily basis," the diplomat continued. "But at the same time, we proceed from the fact that these decisions that have already been made should be implemented as soon as possible in the interests of the development of our relations with the African continent, with such friendly countries as Burkina Faso and Equatorial Guinea primarily."