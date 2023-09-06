Russia gives assent to Nigel Casey as London’s candidate for British ambassador to Moscow

MOSCOW, September 6. /TASS/. Russia has notified the British embassy in Moscow that it considers Nigel Casey as an acceptable candidate for appointment as the United Kingdom’s new ambassador to Russia, the Russian Foreign Ministry told TASS.

According to the diplomatic agency, Great Britain had requested the Foreign Ministry’s approval of the appointment in spring.

"Upon completion of the necessary procedures in June, the British embassy in Moscow was informed that Casey’s candidacy is acceptable," the ministry said.

Earlier, the British Foreign Office announced the appointment of Casey as Great Britain’s new ambassador to Moscow, a post which he will take up in November.

Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Moscow does not expect Casey’s appointment to usher in any changes in the relationship between Moscow and London.